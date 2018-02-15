Series Of Catastrophic FBI And Social Media Failures By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– Is FBI’s Deliberate Incompetence Part Of Their Gun Control Agenda?

Within minutes of news hitting the headlines of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which killed at least 17, liberals and Democratic politicians, knowing nothing about the shooter or his history, were screeching all over social media about “gun control,” but as more is learned, we note a disturbing pattern of failure on the part of the FBI, and social media giant Facebook, which owns Instagram.

Common themes we have been noting regarding mass shootings and terrorist attacks over the past decade is 1) The FBI had been aware of the perpetrator prior to the violent act or acts, and: 2) Social media gurus, so concerned about obtaining more users, making more money and censoring conservative thought, that they completely ignore the huge red flags waved right on their own sites regarding killers.

HISTORY OF FBI FAILURES TO PREVENT KNOWN SUSPECTS FROM MASS KILLINGS

While not a fan of the far left website BuzzFeed, credit where it is due, as they highlight the fact that person by the name of Nikolas Cruz was reported to the FBI back in September by YouTube vlogger Ben Bennight, for leaving a comment on a YouTube video stating “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The vlogger even received a visit by the FBI to follow up on the report.

Agents with the bureau’s Mississippi field office got back to him “immediately,” Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25. “They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight told BuzzFeedNews. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

That was the last he heard from them until after the school shooting on Wednesday, when the man arrested was a person with that same name, Nikolas Cruz.

Under a documentary about the 1966 Texas University massacre, another comment by someone using the same name as the Florida shooter, Nikolas Cruz, said “I am going to what he did,” nine months before the tragic events on Wednesday.

Other information now coming out indicates that the alleged shooter Cruz was also expelled from the high school last year, with other students claiming “everyone predicted it,” and school officials having been warned previously Cruz was dangerous.

Had the FBI not been so busy meddling in the U.S. elections, and then extremely busy again covering their own butts about said election meddling as they find themselves the subject of multiple congressional investigations and a year-long DOJ Office of Inspector General internal investigation into those wrong-doings, they might have followed up a little better to see that Cruz’s social media activity included what is now being described as “disturbing” content, and images.

What set the accused shooter off remains unknown, but the sheriff said detectives have been going through Cruz’s social media, and they have found some disturbing images among the postings, inlcuding a picture of the gun used in the shooting.

The Telegraph provides some of those postings from Cruz’s Instagram account. For the record, Instagram was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012, but we will deal with the never-ending social media giant’s failures in the next category of this article. (Instagram did not remove the suspects account until after the shooting.)

One student, who escaped the shooting, wrote on Twitter: “He literally had an Instagram where he posted pictures of animals he killed gruesomely.”

So, the FBI knew Cruz had previously stating he would be a “professional school shooter,” and Cruz’s Instagram, social media accounts held a number of red flags, yet the FBI wasn’t keeping an eye on him, a very close eye?

If this was just an isolated example of someone falling through the cracks, it could be explained perhaps, but going back to previous attacks and mass killings in the U.S., we see multiple examples of killers who had previously been reported to the FBI, interviewed in some cases more than once, who then went on to carry out mass killings.

Boston Marathon Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was interviewed by the FBI two years before he and his brother, Dzhokhar, set off homemade bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which killed three people, injured hundreds of others, including over a dozen who lost limbs.

Tsarnaev was interviewed by the FBI in 2011 at the request of Russia, who indicated they had information that he was a follower of radical Islam.

Pulse Nightclub Shooting: The FBI had interviewed Omar Saddiqui Mateen twice prior to his opening fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando Florida, killing 49 people and wounding over 50 more.

The FBI first became aware in 2013 of Omar Mateen, the identified shooter, when he made “inflammatory comments to coworkers alleging terrorist ties,” said Ronald Hooper, the agent in command of the shooting investigation, during a press conference. He said that the FBI investigated the comments made by Mateen, who worked as a security guard, and interviewed Mateen twice. However, the FBI was “unable to verify the substance of his comments and the investigation was closed.” Mateen came on the FBI’s radar again back in 2014 for contacting an American suicide bomber, Moner Abu Salha. Hopper said that the contact was “minimal” and didn’t constitute a “substantive relationship.”

San Bernardino Massacre: 14 people were killed in San Bernardino, California in 2015, with another 22 injured, when a husband and wife, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, opened fire at a Christmas party. Malik had entered the U.S. using a K-1 visa, and had supposedly gone through three different U.S. intelligence agency checks. Former FBI Director James Comey was even questioned about the process in front of Congress, given “discrepancies” in her applications.

Lawmakers at three separate hearings, including at which FBI Director James Comey testified, demanded to know how she gained admittance, especially given discrepancies in her application. “Was she actually given an interview in the K-1 process, do we know that?” Sen. David Purdue, R-Ga., asked the FBI boss during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. Comey replied that “the process requires” an interview, but that he didn’t know if one occurred.

Fort Hood: A year before Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, killed 13 people and injured over 30 others at the Fort Hood military post in Texas in 2009, the FBI had intercepted emails between the shooter and a radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki. The FBI determined the emails were “fairly benign.” During the trial, the FBI Director at the time, Robert Mueller, went on national television to discuss the string of intercepted emails.

As it turns out, the FBI quietly released the emails in an unclassified report on the shooting, which was produced by an investigative commission headed by former FBI director William H. Webster last year. And, far from being “benign,” they offer a chilling glimpse into the psyche of an Islamic radical. The report also shows how badly the FBI bungled its Hasan investigation and suggests that the Army psychiatrist’s deadly rampage could have been prevented. Hasan first appeared on the bureau’s radar in December of 2008—nearly a year before the Fort Hood massacre—when he emailed Awlaki to ask him whether serving in the US military was compatible with the Muslim faith. He also asked whether Awlaki considered those who died attacking their fellow soldiers “shaheeds,” or martyrs. At the time, Awlaki, who was killed by a US drone strike in 2011, was emerging as Al Qaeda’s chief English-speaking propagandist. He was also known to have ties to several of the 9/11 hijackers, two of whom attended his mosque in San Diego.

The examples above show a systemic failure on the part of the FBI to follow through or even investigate fully those with a high probability to go on a killing rampage. They are too busy forcusing on political issues, targeting patriots rather than people that actually acknowledge they plan to become a “professional school shooter” as the BuzzFeed report highlights about this latest alleged shooter in Florida.

In my opinion this goes beyond mere incompetence and quite possibly into the realm of deliberate incompetence to support a gun control agenda, knowing that liberals and politicians will rush to scream “GUN CONTROL!,” rather than focus on the people pulling the triggers and law enforcement’s failures to follow up on reports about those suspects.

FACEBOOK & SOCIAL MEDIA FAILURES

Facebook has been engulfed in a number of controversies of late, with their constant harassment and censorship of conservative content, where it appears they have plenty of employees that will police political ideological commentary, yet they do not appear to have enough, or are not willing to spend enough on policing actual dangerous individuals. As stated above, Facebook’s Instagram did not delete Cruz’s account until after the shooting, despite violent content, which included pictures of animals he had killed.

