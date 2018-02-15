How to Profit from America’s New No.1 Threat by Greg Guenthner – Daily Reckoning

Stocks continue to stabilize following last week’s gut-wrenching drop.

But there’s a much more serious threat coming to light. This threat is more pressing than terrorism or natural disasters, according to the CIA, FBI, and NSA. And it’s quietly reigniting a forgotten market trend.

The Senate Intelligence Committee declared cybersecurity its most pressing concern at yesterday’s annual worldwide threats hearing, putting even more pressure on the tech world to protect customers’ devices and information.

Over the past several months, cybersecurity concerns have moved from political sideshow to public enemy number one. Yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee declaration is another key step in sparking major action against cybercriminals that threaten your personal information…

“In December, President Donald Trump issued a national security strategy document that described cybersecurity as a top priority, citing threats including hackers from criminal enterprises and from places like Russia, China and Iran,” CNET reports. “That declaration came at the end of a long year awash in online security issues, from the WannaCry ransomware attack to probes into the hacking of critical infrastructure to revelations of Russian misinformation campaigns waged via social media.”

Online threats are diving much deeper than fake news and election tampering. Just last year, the Equifax breach exposed nearly half of Americans to the perils of identity theft. These events are a grim reminder of just how vulnerable our information is in the digital age.

Cybercriminals are everywhere. And they’re becoming more savvy by the day.

Individuals and corporations are scrambling to protect their most sensitive information. But as we see almost every week, they’re woefully behind the curve.

But there are a few select companies trying to do something about it. What we’re witnessing right now is a generational opportunity for the companies that make their money protecting our identities.

I’ve said cybersecurity will become one of the most lucrative plays of the next decade. Admittedly, it hasn’t been an easy ride so far. Many of these stocks haven’t kept up with the red-hot averages.

