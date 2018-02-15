Peter Grandich & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Highlights
- On the heels of news that nearly 1000 trapped gold miners were rescued from an underground labyrinth, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich and Company and Pete Speaks returns.
- Our guest notes he is a “Real gold bull… haven’t been this bullish on gold in 34 years.”
- Expect a new record gold price to unfold in less than two years.
- His service was one of a few to warn US equities investors of the recent plunge, weeks in advance.
- Peter Grandich advised readers / subscribers of, “The most precarious stock market conditions in his 34 years on Wall Street,” noting further that he added short positions in US shares.
- The current equities index price rebound may be short-lived; investors are advised to batten down the hatches and prepare for continued rough seas.
- Inflation fears are a growing concern to stock / bond markets, encouraging further investment in underpriced safe haven assets.
- Heavyweight financial institutions, such as pension / endowment funds, are significantly under-invested in PMs, by less than half of one percent (Barisheff, 2013).
- A tidal wave of demand will inevitably pour into the safe haven assets.
- Fund managers should feel compelled to fulfill their fiduciary responsibility to shield their clients retirement accounts from impending market exposure.
- Seth Klarman notes in the must read, Margin of Safety; just as Roman architects were obliged to stand underneath their constructions as the final scaffolding was removed.
- So should money managers should be compelled to insure the safety of their clients funds via precious metals exposure.
