Peter Grandich & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio Gold Seek

Our guest notes he is a “Real gold bull… haven’t been this bullish on gold in 34 years.”

Expect a new record gold price to unfold in less than two years.

His service was one of a few to warn US equities investors of the recent plunge, weeks in advance.

Peter Grandich advised readers / subscribers of, “The most precarious stock market conditions in his 34 years on Wall Street,” noting further that he added short positions in US shares.

The current equities index price rebound may be short-lived; investors are advised to batten down the hatches and prepare for continued rough seas.

Inflation fears are a growing concern to stock / bond markets, encouraging further investment in underpriced safe haven assets.

Heavyweight financial institutions, such as pension / endowment funds, are significantly under-invested in PMs, by less than half of one percent (Barisheff, 2013).

A tidal wave of demand will inevitably pour into the safe haven assets.

Fund managers should feel compelled to fulfill their fiduciary responsibility to shield their clients retirement accounts from impending market exposure.

Seth Klarman notes in the must read, Margin of Safety; just as Roman architects were obliged to stand underneath their constructions as the final scaffolding was removed.