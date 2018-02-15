The Next Commodities Supercycle Is Getting Started by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Regular readers know that commodities are on the verge of a massive rally. Last week, I even showed you why it could turn into a “full-blown mania.”

My good friend Nick Rokke, analyst for The Palm Beach Daily, agrees… and provides more proof in his new essay below…

By Nick Rokke, analyst, The Palm Beach Daily

In 2004, commodities investors were about to make a fortune…

Three tailwinds combined to ignite a bull market:

Global growth was strong

Inflation was on the rise

Total U.S. credit was expanding

The last time these three trends aligned, commodities took off 300% in five years. Just take a look at this chart:

The S&P GSCI Commodity Index tracks 24 different commodities. It’s one of the most robust measures of commodities we have.

As a whole, commodities rose over 300% from the bottom of 2003 to the peak in the summer of 2008.

Today, we’re seeing the same three conditions come together again. That will create another bull market… And those who get in early stand to profit the most.

The Commodities “Supercycle”

Commodities are raw materials or agricultural products that go into finished products. Common commodities include oil, iron, gold, cotton, wheat, and beef.

Here’s the thing about commodities… they’re highly cyclical.

You see, commodities prices are sensitive to economic conditions. They rise in strong economies… and fall in weak economies.

In a weak economy, commodities prices decline to the point where supply dries up. And that sets the stage for massive price runs.

When commodities prices go up for a long period of time, we call that a “supercycle.” That last one happened between 2004 and 2008, when commodities investors made triple-digit gains.

Supercyles often come in the late stages of economic expansion. That’s because the economy finally demands more than the commodity companies can produce.

And there is some lag time between supply and demand. (For instance, it takes time for oil wells, gold mines, and cotton fields to come online to meet new demand.)

Here’s why you should get some exposure to commodities right now…

