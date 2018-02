Keiser Report: Do No Harm Video – RT

TDC Note – I’m about sick of Max only talking about cryptos – the king of pump-and-dump.

Recent testimony from US regulators at the SEC and CFTC comes under scrutiny from Max and Stacy in this episode, suggesting a ‘do no harm’ approach to the cryptocurrency sector. Max also interviews Patrick Byrne about the regulatory landscape as his own ICO for tZero draws to a close.



