Guess What the Russian Bots Did Now! (Video)

Mark Dice

Mark Dice is an author and media analyst who exposes the liberal agenda, our celebrity obsessed culture, and the role mainstream media plays in shaping society. His new book is THE ILLUMINATI IN HOLLYWOOD. Order it now on Amazon.com or download the e-book right now from Kindle, iBooks, Nook, or Google Play. He has been featured on the History Channel's Decoded, Ancient Aliens, and America's Book of Secrets; Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Secret Societies of Hollywood on E! Channel, America Declassified on the Travel Channel, and is a frequent guest on Coast to Coast AM, The Alex Jones Show, and more.