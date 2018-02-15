Gold Sees Aggressive Momentum Up As DOW Struggles To Regain Footing Video – McAlvany Financials

This week we saw a gap open down in gold, silver, the DOW and other markets. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium all saw strong momentum up directly after this brief gap down in the morning. The DOW continues to fluctuate, struggling to regain its large losses from the last few weeks. The VIX or volatility index continues to see fear within the market. With inflation fears rising the direction of the US Dollar Index movement and the decisions of Powell at the FED are brought further into the limelight.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!