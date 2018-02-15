Have Deep State Intiate Operation Distraction (Video)

Schiff says that there are problems with his memo and that he might not want it released.Macron walks back on his red line statement. The story that the US killed many Russian soldiers or paid mercenaries is turning out to be completely fabricated. Syrian army finds warehouse of weapons made in Israel. Russia will help Syria rebuild its infrastructure and its oil production. Is the deep state pushing a distraction tactic, we two different events, a truck tries to break into the NSA and is shot at, we also see a shooting at a high school in Florida.

X22 Report

