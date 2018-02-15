Central Banks Are Preparing To Take Control Of The Blockchain (Video)
Central Banks Are Preparing To Take Control Of The Blockchain Video – X22 Report
The Canadian housing crisis is imploding, sales have dropped on existing homes. Inflation is starting to pick up, once inflation gets going the central bank will not be able to control it. The central banks are beginning to move into the blockchain arena, they are now working with Saudi Arabia to establish ripple as their cryptocurrency. Control is the game, control the currency at any cost as the system comes down.