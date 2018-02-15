Is Bitcoin Going To Zero? Bob Moriarty Explains! Video – Crush the Street

Bob Moriarty from 321gold.com returns to give us his expert insights on the Bitcoin and Gold markets, Bob previously called the Bitcoin crash while it was at the top and in this interview we hear what he thinks will happen next!

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

03:25 Is Bitcoin going to zero?

06:50 Does Bitcoin need to exist? What does it solve?

11:15 Financial freedom vs central banking authority

18:25 The potential for a $1400 Gold price

22:05 More stock market corrections in 2018



Video Source

