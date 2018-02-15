Most American Millennials & Most Americans Are (Still) Broke (Video)
There’s been many recent articles that are somewhat misleading claiming that millennials have a lot of savings and will be the best generation of American savers in a long time. However, this article, https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/09/a-gro…, which also has tips for people of all ages and net worths looking for tips to become better savers or how to start saving shows that while 1 in 6 millennials may have $100k or more in savings already, the majority of millennials (and Americans in general) are still broke and have less than $1k in their savings accounts or for emergencies.