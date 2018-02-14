You won’t want to miss this crypto podcast by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

As I write this, bitcoin is trading at $8,600.

That’s down more than 50% from the December highs of $20,000.

But is this selloff a natural correction, or something to be worried about?

That’s one of the questions I ask my guest Tama Churchouse in today’s podcast.

Tama was an investment banker for a decade, most recently with JPMorgan. Then he went on to manage a family office. And in 2013, he started buying and learning about bitcoin.

He started writing a small note to friends and family about the crypto market and it caught on. He decided to make it a full-time job.

And that’s led Tama to become one of the most connected writers/investors in the crypto space.

He actually just returned from one of the most exclusive crypto gatherings in the world… It’s called the Satoshi Roundtable. It’s invitation only and about 100 people make the cut.

The attendees are CEOs of major crypto firms and some of the core developers for major cryptos – it’s the who’s who of the industry.

Tama was invited because he serves on the board of one of the top blockchain firms in the world.

And during our discussion, he shares a few insights from what he heard in these closed-door meetings (and how these leaders in the field, many of whom are billionaires, feel about the crypto selloff).

Tama also explains why he thinks bitcoin is here to stay, but why 95% of all cryptos will ultimately be worth zero.

As you know, I’ve been writing a lot this year about avoiding big mistakes.

We discuss this in regard to crypto and Tama shares what he thinks is the easiest way to avoid making big mistakes in the sector.

And, of course, Tama and I share what we think 2018 holds for the crypto market (his view on this is great – it’s something I hadn’t heard before).

