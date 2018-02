Will You Be Forced To Loan Your Savings To the Government? Video – McAlvany Financials

On this week’s McAlvany Commentary we discus the exploding global deficit and how it must be financed, past lenders are less & less interested. Then we discuss the intracies of a Strong Dollar vs Weak Dollar? Gold Wins Either Way. Does the US “Encourage” Instability Worldwide to Attract US Treasury Investors?



