Wells Fargo Warns The End Of Credit Cycle Is Here! (Video)

Wells Fargo Warns The End Of Credit Cycle Is Here!

economic collapse news. Housing prices are now at all time highs in many metropolitan area. Housing prices have far out paced wages and the problem as Wells Fargo puts it is consumer credit cycle maturity. This is a term that means we are maxed out of Debtors with ability to borrow. Two things this could produce economic collapse or reassigning credit approval standards.



