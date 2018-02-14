Tucker – There Are No Proven Facts in Steele Dossier Video – Bill Still

t’s becoming increasingly clear that the entire Trump/Russia accusation was cooked up inside the White House as a way to smear Trump before his election. Subsequently, it has served as the infamous “insurance policy” that FBI Don Juan counter-intelligence guy Peter Strzok was put in charge of in order to save America should Trump be elected.

But the Steele dossier is inherently such a weak hand to play, it’s hard to believe that professionals would place so much dependence on it – but they have. I think that’s what’s on the minds of a lot of moderate Democrats who just can’t bring themselves to believe that the whole thing is a total fraud and propaganda smear operation against a now-sitting President.

But why did they do it? Because it all they had and this means life or death to dozens of leading bureaucrats that served Obama.

