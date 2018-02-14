Timo Marshall: How To Make Alcohol by Adam Taggart – Peak Prosperity

Alcohol has been a part of the human experience for nearly as long as fire.

For millennia, people have used alcohol to find “pleasure in their cups”, defend against infection, fuel machinery — among a long list of other uses.

In a barter environment, it’s a high-demand and easily tradable currency. Should we ever experience a time when our current supply chains are out of commission, those with the knowledge and ability to distill alcohol from local inputs will have a highly valued role in their community.

But how does one do this, exactly?

The process of distilling alcohol to produce common spirits — like vodka, gin, whiskey, bourbon, brandy, rum, tequila, and vermouth — is not widely known. (FYI: we’re not talking about brewing beer; that will be the topic of a future podcast).

On this podcast, we’re joined by Timo Marshall, co-founder of Spirit Works Distillery. In today’s discussion, Timo walks through the basic science underlying the distillation process, what differentiates the most common spirits from one another, and what resources are available to those interested in taking up the practice.

Click the play button below to listen to my interview with Timo Marshall (45m:29s).