So, what isn’t fake? by Bob Rinear – The International Forecaster

No matter where we look, we see it. The media lies, the politicians lie, the markets get rigged, and we’re left to try and navigate through this mess. It gets frustrating. You find a stock that should be trading considerably lower. Their balance sheet stinks like 5 day fish.

I’ve been doing this for a long time. The first letters went around to investment clubs back in 1995. So in those almost 23 years, I’ve covered a lot of ground. I’ve talked about so many topics, I certainly couldn’t name them all.

Probably the most consistent them over the years, is what Trump famously calls “fake news”. But it isn’t just the news that’s fake. It’s darned near everything you’re told. Lies, distortions, shell games, exaggerations and such, dominates us, especially in the world of economics. Nothing is as it appears.

For years we talked about the manipulations and the “rigging” of the gold and silver markets. People brought up on a diet of CNBC, or Bloomberg would roll their eyes and scoff. “There goes Bob on his conspiracy rants again” was a common thread.

But over the years, we’ve been vindicated. Major banks have been fined north of 40 billion dollars for rigging everything from the Silver quote, to the Libor rates. Not to mention that little situation during the housing bubble where it was proven that banks were taking toxic mortgages, packaging them as AAA paper and selling them as investments. No matter where you looked ( and still look) we see deception.

The stock, bond and currency markets are the biggest “business” on earth. It’s bigger than the top 100 companies combined. On any given day the NYSE will trade north of 170 BILLION dollars worth of stocks. On any given day the FX market will trade between 4 and 15 TRILLION worth of currencies. Tell me of any other sort of business that generates that much flow. You can’t.

So it stands to reason that those sorts of values are going to attract some genuinely “not so nice” people. Think about it. Willie Sutton was a famous “bank robber” who over the course of his career had gotten away with about 2 million dollars. While he didn’t actually say the verse that is attributed to him, the idea remains the same. When asked why he robs banks, he replied “because that’s where the money is” ( actually a reporter wrote those words after interviewing Willie)

It’s the same in the markets. It draws in criminals like mice to cheese. Why? Because that’s where the money is. So, it is NOT unusual that over the years we’ve exposed silver manipulation. It’s not hard to understand that gold’s been manipulated. It’s easy to see why stocks, and the market itself is chock full of things that either are, or should be illegal.

Almost like clockwork, word broke over the past few days that the volatility indexes were also being manipulated. “oh no, say it isn’t so!”. But alas, yes it is indeed true. This is from Bloomberg:

“A whistle-blower today told U.S. regulators that a scheme to manipulate the VIX, the volatility gauge thrust into the spotlight last week during a wild trading session, costs investors hundreds of millions of dollars a month.

A Washington-based lawyer told the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission — the nation’s top markets regulators — in a letter today that his client found a flaw that allows traders “with sophisticated algorithms to move the VIX up or down by simply posting quotes on S&P options and without needing to physically engage in any trading or deploying any capital.” Billions in purportedly ill-gotten profits have been scooped up by “unethical electronic option market makers,” according to the letter.

The client wasn’t identified by name. He has held “senior positions at some of the largest investment firms in the world,” according to the letter written by Jason Zuckerman of Zuckerman Law, who has appeared on Washingtonian magazine’s list of top whistle-blower lawyers in the nation’s capital.”

Now go figure. Someone was spoofing the market? Imagine that. Whether it’s high frequency traders posting bids and pulling them in a nano-second, or the gang of seven marking the silver quotes for the day, everything is rigged.

I guess there’s just certain levels of rigging however. For instance it’s my belief that gap up and gap down opens on the market should be illegal. What form of “free” market do you have when you can own a stock into the close at say 100.00 and the very next day it opens at 95.00 because of some news event? Did you have any way to protect yourself from that loss? Nope. Was there a way for you to digest the news and decide to sell at 2 am if you wanted? Nope. Yet that’s the way it goes, day after day.

Sharing is caring!