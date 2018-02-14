‘Shoot at All Targets on Maidan’: New Evidence of Georgian Snipers
‘Shoot at All Targets on Maidan’: New Evidence of Georgian Snipers BY ANDREI VESELOV Sputnik News
A Sputnik correspondent has met with the purported snipers, all of them from Georgia. They insist that they were taking orders from Maidan leaders. Moreover, they had direct orders to fire at police officers AND protesters in order to enrage the crowd and provoke a political crisis.
Tsitelashvili’s house was raided by police who arrested the general and seriously injured his little son. They tried to force him to admit to having played a role in an alleged “plot by generals” which purportedly resulted in Georgia’s defeat in the 2008 war. The general did not testify and has since been a sworn enemy of Saakashvili.
A career officer in the Georgian army, in 2003-2004 he took part in a number of special operations in Ergeneti District, sandwiched between Georgia and South Ossetia.
“We were fighting smugglers. The region was divided into zones controlled by Georgian and Ossetian businessmen. Conflicts occasionally flared up, including real firefights with the Ossetian military. Our brigade suffered 11 or 12 people killed, I can’t say for sure. Overall, the Georgian army lost 45 people,” Nergadze said.
Continue Reading / Sputnik News>>>