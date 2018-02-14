‘Shoot at All Targets on Maidan’: New Evidence of Georgian Snipers

is one of the people General Tsitelashvili had in mind.

A career officer in the Georgian army, in 2003-2004 he took part in a number of special operations in Ergeneti District, sandwiched between Georgia and South Ossetia.

“We were fighting smugglers. The region was divided into zones controlled by Georgian and Ossetian businessmen. Conflicts occasionally flared up, including real firefights with the Ossetian military. Our brigade suffered 11 or 12 people killed, I can’t say for sure. Overall, the Georgian army lost 45 people,” Nergadze said.