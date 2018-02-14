Obama-era cash traced to Iran-backed jihad terrorists by Pamela Geller – Geller Report

A few years ago, Iran didn’t have the money to keep up its global jihad adventurism. But now the world’s leading state sponsor of terror has come roaring back, thanks to President Obama’s aid, arms and legitimacy. Iran, which has repeatedly vowed the total destruction of the Jewish state, is putting the $1.7 billion in jizya that Obama turned over to the mullahcracy to work, financing jihad terror groups.

This is more of the poison fruit of Obama’s legacy — the catastrophic nuclear deal with Iran.

“Obama-era cash traced to Iran-backed terrorists,” by Bill Gertz, Washington Times, February 7, 2018:

The U.S. government has traced some of the $1.7 billion released to Iran by the Obama administration to Iranian-backed terrorists in the two years since the cash was transferred.

According to knowledgeable sources, Iran has used the funds to pay its main proxy, the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah, along with the Quds Force, Iran’s main foreign intelligence and covert action arm and element of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps….

“The enormous financial windfall the Iranian regime received because of the deal — access to more than $100 billion, including $1.8 billion in cash — has not been used to better the lives of the Iranian people,” Mr. Trump said Jan. 12. “Instead, it has served as a slush fund for weapons, terror, and oppression, and to further line the pockets of corrupt regime leaders.”

Mr. Trump said the United States is countering Iranian proxy wars in Yemen and Syria and cutting the regime’s money flows to terrorists.

“We have sanctioned nearly 100 individuals and entities involved with the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile program and its other illicit activities,” he said.

The American money sent by the Obama administration was first flown to Switzerland aboard an unmarked chartered aircraft, and then converted into euros, Swiss francs and other currencies. An Iranian transport aircraft flew the cash to Iran in January and February 2016 in three shipments. The first aircraft arrived in Tehran on Jan. 16, 2016, with $400 million piled on wooden pallets. Two other aircraft shipments of cash were sent on Jan. 22, 2016, and Feb. 5, 2016, totaling $1.3 billion.