Ned Schmidt – Dow 16,000 Podcast – Financial Survival Network

Ned Schmidt believes that investing will be quite easy this year and next, sell stocks and buy gold. He believes it will crash down to 16,000 for 2019. US Stocks are dead for the next few years. This run-up was debt financed with substantial increases in margin debt. Every parabolic move ends with a crash and this one is no different. So get ready.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

