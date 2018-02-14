The Great Economic Rotation Begins, It’s All Happening At An Accelerated Pace (Video)
JcPenny cutting 670 jobs, closing distribution center. Retail sales implode as data is being revised. Mortgage rates increase which pushes many individuals out of the housing market, mortgage applications decline. Whistleblower reports that the VIX might be manipulated. More states decide to pass laws allowing people to use cryptocurrencies. Russia says they are now ready to disconnect from the SWIFT system.