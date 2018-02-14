Five Reasons To Be Absolutely Certain That The Establishment Is Lying About Syria by Caitlin Johnstone – The Greanville Post

Whenever you see UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on video she’s trying to start World War Three. At today’s UN Security Council Haley gave remarks about why the UN should “take action” against two of the US power establishment’s favorite targets, Russia and the Syrian government, due to allegations that Bashar al-Assad has been using chemical weapons.

That’s right, just three weeks after the Trump administration unveiled its plan to keep thousands of US troops in Syria in order to force regime change, the tired old chemical weapons allegations have been unearthed and recirculated to trusting western mainstream media audiences.

I am not a Syria expert by any stretch of the imagination. If you want detailed information about what’s really going on in that nation I recommend getting in touch with real Syrians online and following the work of independent investigative journalists who regularly go there like Vanessa Beeley. Nevertheless, despite my lack of boots-on-the-ground expertise and intimate knowledge of every detail of what’s going on in that country, I am absolutely certain that the western power establishment is lying very extensively about what is going on in Syria.

One hundred percent certain, zero margin for error. I’d bet my life on it.

How can I be so sure? I’ll show you.

There are many, many, many piles of evidence substantiating the fact that the Syrian government has become the target of what is surely one of the largest and most sophisticated propaganda campaigns in human history, but most people don’t have time to comb through all the tiny details and sort through the complexities of what’s what. For this reason I thought it would be useful to compile a short list for people who, like me, don’t have time to dedicate themselves intimately to the in-depth study of Syria. This list makes it abundantly clear that there is an organized disinformation campaign saturating mainstream narratives about what is happening in Syria, making it therefore impossible to place any faith in the reports that are coming out about that nation’s government today. All you need is a little information and critical thinking.

Without further ado, here are five reasons why you can be as absolutely certain of the mass media’s deception in this area as I am.

1. The Bana Alabed CNN interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I point to this one a lot. If you haven’t yet figured out that mainstream media outlets are tools of outrageous war propaganda, and you watch this interview with your eyes wide open, your jaw will drop to the floor and you will never see the world the same again.

After the highly suspicious and hotly disputed accusations of sarin gas use by the Syrian government in the Idlib province back in April of last year, a little girl was paraded before the CNN audience to condemn Assad and plead for western intervention. Anyone watching the interview can see that it is very obviously scripted, and the little girl is sounding out pre-written syllables in a way that children simply do not speak, using words and concepts that no seven year-old could possibly understand. This is self-evident to anyone who doesn’t have a vested interest in not seeing it.

