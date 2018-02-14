Facebook’s Censorship Of Your News Feed Can Be Derailed By Doing This by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

If you weren’t already not getting feeds from your friends and pages that you liked, but rather pages that paid Facebook to show you what you weren’t interested in in the first place, it’s only going to get worse. However, here’s a temporary fix.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg believes he is the one to “cleanse” the internet of anything he deems to be offensive, politically incorrect, an attack or something vulgar (but he has his own standards in which he allows things that are just that against others). While many people do not use social media platforms like Facebook for a variety of reasons, mostly privacy, the fact is that millions of people do use it for business, keeping up with loved ones, meeting people and news.

So, Zuckerberg has decided to tighten the noose, if you will, on newsfeed.

Take a look at an excerpt of a message posted by Zuckerberg as he talks about his emphasis on promoting “trusted” news sources in order to protect against “sensationalism, misinformation and polarization.”

There’s too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today. Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don’t specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them. That’s why it’s important that News Feed promotes high quality news that helps build a sense of common ground. The hard question we’ve struggled with is how to decide what news sources are broadly trusted in a world with so much division. We could try to make that decision ourselves, but that’s not something we’re comfortable with. We considered asking outside experts, which would take the decision out of our hands but would likely not solve the objectivity problem. Or we could ask you — the community — and have your feedback determine the ranking. We decided that having the community determine which sources are broadly trusted would be most objective. Here’s how this will work. As part of our ongoing quality surveys, we will now ask people whether they’re familiar with a news source and, if so, whether they trust that source. The idea is that some news organizations are only trusted by their readers or watchers, and others are broadly trusted across society even by those who don’t follow them directly. (We eliminate from the sample those who aren’t familiar with a source, so the output is a ratio of those who trust the source to those who are familiar with it.) This update will not change the amount of news you see on Facebook. It will only shift the balance of news you see towards sources that are determined to be trusted by the community.

No, not trusted by the community. Trusted by the Nazi censors at Facebook. As with anything at Facebook, it only takes a couple of people reporting you for something that is perfectly legitimate to be posted. Does anyone think that Facebook really has an idea of whether people are familiar with a source or not? I mean they will simply be checking a box, right?

My goodness, Facebook can’t even get fact checkers that are unbiased!

Here’s the problem you fail to identify. @nytimes is hyper-partisan. @snopes is hyper-partisan. These are not objective, fair sources. Your piece is one long whine about conservatives having free, fair access to the public square (@facebook) under the guise of fake news&clickbait https://t.co/gmtm7JaFrm — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) February 12, 2018

Do you really think they are going to provide a fair outlet so that you don’t get anything but what the CIA-controlled media is presenting you? If you do, I really am sorry that you are not seeing clearly.

So, how can you change things to see feeds in your news that you actually want to see? Glad you asked.

The Daily Wire has provided some very helpful tips.

1. On your Facebook homepage, click the drop-down arrow on the top right of the page and select “News Feed Preferences” (usually found near the bottom of the listed options).

2. Select “Prioritize who to see first” (usually the first option listed).

3. Change the view options to show “Pages only,” so it’s easier to find the pages for the sites you prefer to see in your newsfeed. Then simply select the pages you wish to see first in your newsfeed.

Another way to protect your newsfeed: Go to the Facebook page of the site you want to follow, click the “Following” drop-down arrow, and check the “See First” option “In Your News Feed.”

After you’ve protected your newsfeed to make sure you’re still seeing posts from your favorite sources, the other extremely important thing you can do to make sure those sources don’t get buried by Facebook is share posts with friends and family.

Like it or not, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, as well as internet search engines like Google are going to be widely used when it comes to elections and news in the future and this continued infringement on the press and free speech by these corporations are going to have massive ramifications for our future if we do not find a way to deal with them.

The above steps are only a temporary remedy. I think its high time that we begin to look seriously at using anti-trust laws to break up companies like Facebook, Twitter andGoogle who are knowingly engaged in censorship of free speech and the press.

