Everything Is Not What It Seems, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes (Video)
Everything Is Not What It Seems, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes Video – X22 Report
DHS just proved that the corporate media lied to us about Russian hacking. Grassley says that Susan Rice wrote a very strange email to herself. Pentagon sending troops near China, this is a normal rotation, but the corporate media is making it seem like we are preparing for war. The CIA intelligence agency used a paid mercenary army to attack and they claim it was a Russian force that died in the attack. This was a setup, the US and Russia have open channels 24/7 so they know where each force is. This was pushed to provoke a war. Russia is reporting that the paid mercenaries are preparing a chemical attack, they spotted containers of chlorine. Coats is out there pushing the idea that North Korea, Russia might be preparing to cyber attack the US.