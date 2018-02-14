Everything Is Not What It Seems, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes (Video)

DHS just proved that the corporate media lied to us about Russian hacking. Grassley says that Susan Rice wrote a very strange email to herself. Pentagon sending troops near China, this is a normal rotation, but the corporate media is making it seem like we are preparing for war. The CIA intelligence agency used a paid mercenary army to attack and they claim it was a Russian force that died in the attack. This was a setup, the US and Russia have open channels 24/7 so they know where each force is. This was pushed to provoke a war. Russia is reporting that the paid mercenaries are preparing a chemical attack, they spotted containers of chlorine. Coats is out there pushing the idea that North Korea, Russia might be preparing to cyber attack the US.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.