Dozens Of Victims After Shooting At Florida High School, Shooter Still At Large from ZeroHedge

In a stunning escalation, dozens of victims are being reported in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, a large high school with several thousand students. Initial reports suggest there could be more than 50 victims and said it’s being treated as a “mass casualty” event…

#BREAKIMG: Multiple victims being treated for injuries outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland #Florida after shooting – @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gxdkzvuOhX — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 14, 2018

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school and being moved to ambulances. Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

The shooting is an active situation and the shooting went on for “some time.”

Footage of students marching outside of the school with their hands up were taken by aerial cameras.

The shooter is reportedly still at large.

A live feed from outside the school is available below:

