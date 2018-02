The Criminal Banks KNOW Something Is Very Wrong — Lynette Zang Video – ITM Trading

Lynette Zang from ITM Trading joins me to discuss the economy, precious metals and the storm that’s brewing. The criminal banks have stopped lending to each other because they know something is very wrong. Will the masses realize it – or be told about it – before it’s too late? Probably not. But you will.



Video Source

