Chris Martenson: Real Gold, Real Silver, Real Wealth

If you have a problem then you have a solution, otherwise you’re just fussing about the situation. Well, that may be true in most cases, but when we are discussing rigged markets and crony capitalism the solutions can sometime be evasive. They do exist, it’s just a question of getting to them and bringing them to life. After swimming in the problem, as most of us have been doing for the past several years, it is always refreshing to look at some of the solutions to the collapsing economy and unfolding totalitarian state.

Chris Martenson, Peak Prosperity, is a great person to discuss solutions as he and his partner, Adam Taggart, have been focused on solutions for a number of years. Chris has a great view of our economy and what is happening around the world with out-of-control banking institutes and out-of-control, corrupt governments.

With China and Russia as the East in this story and Europe and the United States as the West, what you really have is a story where those two parties are vying for power. And if you don’t understand where we really are in the oil story and what’s really happening in the Middle East you can’t make sense of any of it. What you have been nibbling at is this idea of gold and silver as a placeholder for this idea, which is that real wealth is actual real stuff. And the realest of the real stuff is energy. I don’t care how much gold or silver you have if you don’t have energy you got nothing. ~Chris Martenson – The Daily Coin

We begin the show discussing the volatile stock markets and some of the potential root causes. This naturally moves the conversation towards monetary issues, along with gold and silver, that ultimately leads us to energy, wealth and how to better protect ourselves from the economic transition that is well underway. We hope you learn a little something and are entertained along the way.

