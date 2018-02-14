2018: The Year Robotics Could You Make Rich by Ray Blanco – Daily Reckoning

Imagine…

A pack of robot dogs, each the size of a Doberman, roaming through cities and towns, communicating wirelessly, navigating any obstacles in their path. Even opening closed doors with ease.

Scary right?

But this isn’t an idea for a new Hollywood blockbuster.

Its real life. Taking place right now in the U.S., at Boston Dynamic’s laboratories.

Engineer’s aptly named the 4-legged robot Spot Mini.

And Boston Dynamic’s metal-composite version of man’s best friend is ready and willing to serve.

Check out this brief video. It’s incredible.

No need for alarm however… this robot’s intentions are the furthest thing from nefarious.

Spot Mini and the slew of robots, like and unlike it, are here to help not hurt.

And this includes helping you bolster your bottom line with a brand new way to tap into the booming tech market.

A New World Ahead

Advances in artificial intelligence and robotics are accelerating faster than we could have ever imagined.

For tech investors this is opening up a whole new world of profit potential.

The money is pouring into this industry at an unbelievable rate and it’s only natural that many companies in this space will see nice runs in stock value over the coming months and years.

If you haven’t purchased your ticket for the robotics gravy train yet, you’ll seriously want consider doing so soon.

And don’t let Boston Dynamics current status as a private equity company discourage you.

There’s plenty of ways to capture lightning in a bottle with other robotics focused investments.

For example, CNBC reported the other week that the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ), has raked in over $650 million from investors last month alone.

And BOTZ isn’t the only robotics ETF that’s seeing an incredible influx of cash.

According to a recent NASDAQ report, the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) was up a whopping 44.26% for 2017.

This is serious action for serious money makers.

And the trend will only get stronger this year.

