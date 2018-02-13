World War 3 Is Approaching Quickly – 3 Part Video
World War 3 Is Approaching Quickly – 3 Part Video BlackStone Intelligence Network
Israel vs Iran
Israel has taken a major step forward toward starting war with Iran – a war which will lead to World War 3.
The New World Order
The New World Order is using Israel, the USA and Saudi Arabia to start a war with Iran… which will ultimately lead to World War 3.
What to Watch For!
