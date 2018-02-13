The ‘Wet Work’ Continues, Russian Plane Crash Might Not Have Been An Accident (Video)
Obama official says he passed info to Steele. The Russian plane that crashed was most likely not an accident, there were people on the plane who were going to testify against the Clinton’s. Trump says he is ready and willing to speak to Kim Jong Un and there will be no per-conditions. Congress is looking to place sanctions on Turkey, Turkey says that they do not have a problem shutting down incirlik airbase. The push in Syria is on, the US is not in the game, but the coalition forces, the deep state are pushing their agenda.