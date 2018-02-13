Warning: The Fed is “Letting Stocks Go.” by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

The Fed is “letting the stock market go.”

As I’ve outlined multiple times, if the Fed has to choose between supporting the bond bubble or supporting stocks, it will choose bonds Every. Single. Time.

The fact is that in a debt-saturated world such as the one we live in today, if stocks collapse, investors and Wall Street get angry. If bonds collapse, entire countries go bust.

Cue NY Fed President Bill Dudley last week:

Judging by remarks this week from policy makers, who were unmoved by rising yields and the losses in stocks, the Powell Fed isn’t rushing to signal that tendency. New York Fed President William Dudley on Thursday called the stock selloff “small potatoes” and said it has no economic implications.

Source: Bloomberg

This is Bill Dudley talking… the guy who was pushing for more QE non-stop and who routinely appeared to verbally “prop up” the markets anytime they took a nose-dive from 2008-2016.

And now he’s calling last week’s sell-off “small potatoes.” And he’s ALSO saying that the Fed believes the markets could dive without impacting the economy in any significant way.

—————————————————————-

Looking for Huge Gains From the Coming Crisis?



Our options trading system The Crisis Trader was designed exclusively to produce double digit gains from market volatility,

In the last month alone we’ve seen gains of 17%, 20%, and even 32%… and we held all of them for less than 7 days.



Normally a service like this costs $5,000 just to try…

But you can get FOUR of The Crisis Trader’s high octane options trades for just $99 today.

But you better hurry! Our next trade goes out this morning!

CLICK HERE NOW!!!

—————————————————————-

This means the bounce in stocks is on “borrowed time.” The time to prepare for the next drop is NOW before it hits.

On that note, we are already preparing our clients for this with a 21-page investment report titled the Stock Market Crash Survival Guide.

In it, we outline the coming collapse will unfold…which investments will perform best… and how to take out “crash” insurance trades that will pay out huge returns during a market collapse.

As I write this, there are only 33 copies left.

To pick up one of the last remaining copies…

https://www.phoenixcapitalmarketing.com/stockmarketcrash.html

Best Regards

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research

Sharing is caring!