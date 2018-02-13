This Is Truly Amazing – One For The History Books from King World News

With major markets rebounding strongly today, this is truly amazing – one for the history books.

The New Order

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

February 12 ( King World News ) – Motion continued to be the new order, as opposed to the total lack of volatility to which we had become accustomed. At one point the S&P futures were up 1.5%, then in about 15 minutes they sold off to basically unchanged.

Since there is going to be so much motion prospectively — and so little of it will be meaningful — I am going to skip over a lot of it because I don’t think it will necessarily tell us anything. The real question is, what is the path lower going to look like? I could come up with many different scenarios, but there is no clear “winner.” (Obviously, it is only my opinion that we are headed lower, though I feel quite confident about that, even if I can’t get a good handle on the path.)…

Talk About Your “New Money”

And let us not forget that the reason why it’s hard to figure out how market action may evolve is because we are in an environment we’ve never seen before. (Just as we’d never seen QE, we never saw QT before, either.) However, the combination of QT and the brittle structure I have described many times makes me continue to believe that the path lower will contain many trapdoors, so we need to watch for when the real fireworks may start.

In any case, with a half an hour to go, when I had to leave, the market was about 2% higher on the day. Away from stocks, green paper was slightly weaker, fixed income was lower, the metals saw a bounce, led by silver, which gained 1.5% to 0.75% for gold, and the miners staged a decent rally.

