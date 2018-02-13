President Trump: Fighting the ‘Morlocks’ One Battle at a Time by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

The President just established a new Federal Office…with the express purpose of enabling the American citizen to have recourse against mandatory vaccines. As incredible as that sounds, it is accurate. This information was posted by Jim Stone at Tapestry, and here is an excerpt, taken from the website of U.S. Dept. of HHS that Stone references:

“The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom. OCR is the law enforcement agency within HHS that enforces federal laws protecting civil rights and conscience in health and human services, and the security and privacy of people’s health information. The creation of the new division will provide HHS with the focus it needs to more vigorously and effectively enforce existing laws protecting the rights of conscience and religious freedom, the first freedom protected in the Bill of Rights.”

Amazing: A bureaucratic arm of the federal government enforcing the laws and protections guaranteed citizens by the U.S. Constitution. This is big, and it sets a large precedent. First the “mandatory” clause has been done away with, and now the de facto laws springing up from thousands of little medical fiefdoms requiring their slaves (sorry, “employees”) to be vaccinated…these “color of law” statutes are nullified. The President is fighting one battle at a time against the establishment “Morlocks” as the dismantling process for Obamacare and its Draconian edicts begins in earnest.

The other strategy that the Obama holdovers and “5th columnists” inside of the administration have been employing is to attack the President on multiple fronts. Such fronts include non-issues that are nonsensical, such as the “sexual harassment witch-hunts” that managed to take down a slew of individuals or force them to resign, to vacillating foreign policies within the administration that run completely contrary to the President’s declared stance.

A prime example is the President’s openly-declared support to Hungarian Leader Viktor Orban and his position against the illegal Muslim aliens that the rest of Europe is trying to force within Hungary’s borders. As the President shows solidarity with Orban on an issue that is close to home (illegal aliens entering the United States), NGOs of Soros have been enabled and sponsored by the U.S. State Department to promote half a million dollars in aid to Soros-controlled anti-Orban journalists “in the interests of freedom of speech and expression.” That half a million dollars is U.S. taxpayer funded: another prime example of misrepresentation and the failure of a government agency (the State Department) to follow the directives of the President.

An infestation is what he has been dealing with. The infestation and infection are exacerbated by the liberal, Marxist-filled Mainstream Media who have attacked every policy the President has instituted. The media has falsely alluded everything from Russian pre-2016 election tampering with the President’s knowledge to an affair with a slattern. The media is aided by other Marxist lampreys such as Scarborough, Jimmy Kimmel, Piers Morgan, and a long line of other TV hosts, actors, and their ilk. Even the NFL completely “tainted” itself by taking a stand on a non-issue. The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars in England in 2017, where the players “took a knee” during our anthem…against the United States…and rose when Britain’s anthem played…that should say it all.

Healthcare workers are forced to receive a vaccination or (if they do not comply) to have their employment terminated. Those vaccinations weaken the immune system and are loaded with toxic chemicals that (at the very least) throw the homeostasis of the individual out of whack. The most recent example with this season’s flu shows (although legally it will never stick in court) that the vaccines are killing patients, and worse: they’re also hurting healthcare workers and making them deathly ill.

That is an infringement on more than just freedom of religion: it is infringement of the 4th Amendment… a person’s right to be secure in their own effects…namely, themselves. The President has a big battle ahead of him, but the way that he can win reelection is to stick to his guns and keep acting on behalf of the American people. This negation of forced immunizations is a start. Pelosi, Reid, and all the other Morlocks will cave in if he keeps up the pressure…and if we actively support him in his efforts and do so as We the People and not We the Eloi.

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson is also a Gunsmith, a Certified Master Herbalist, a Montana Master Food Preserver, and a graduate of the U.S. Army’s SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape). He lives in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with his wife and three cats. You can follow Jeremiah’s regular writings at SHTFplan.com or contact him here.

