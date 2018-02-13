The Most Powerful Wealth-Building Secret in Investing by Nick Giambruno – International Man

What is the greatest secret in all of investing?

What really separates amateurs from professionals?

Losers from winners?

If you search the internet, you’ll find dozens of people with dozens of answers to this question. Some will say the secret is their proprietary trading system. Some will say it’s their method of picking stocks.

I’m sure some of those ideas are useful. But they’re not nearly as useful as something I call “the most powerful wealth-building secret in investing.”

Master this skill and you’ll consistently spot opportunities to make five or 10 times your money on safe investments.

I know that’s counter to the conventional investment wisdom that says you have to take big risks to make big returns.

Well, after learning this secret, you’ll know that you most certainly do not have to take big risks to make big returns. You’ll know most people have it backwards. You simply have to know how to apply this one skill.

It’s a skill that helped make Warren Buffett one of the richest men in the world. A skill that helped make Casey Research founder Doug Casey millions of dollars in the stock market. And a skill that made Sir John Templeton a rich man and one of the most respected investors of all time.

I’ll tell you what this skill is in a moment. First, I want to show you three real examples of how it has made investors rich.

• In 1939, legendary investor John Templeton made a fortune betting against the crowd…

At the time, millions of Americans were in poverty due to the Great Depression. And Nazi Germany had just invaded Poland to kick off World War II.

There was an incredible amount of fear in the world. But Templeton, a recent college grad, invested $10,000 in U.S. stocks. That’s the equivalent of $167,000 today.

Amazingly, Templeton didn’t even study which companies to buy. He didn’t need to. He knew that the extreme fear in the world had pushed U.S. stocks down to ridiculously cheap prices. So, he simply bought any stock selling for less than $1 on the New York and American stock exchanges.

