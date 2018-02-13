NK and SK Moving Towards Peace but Pence Continues His Warmongering At the Olympics by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Given Vice President, Mike Pence, and his rude behavior at the Olympics toward the North Korean government, in attendance at the Olympics, my fears and concerns about Mike Pence have grown exponentially and I have been opposed to his appointment to his position, by President Trump.

Pence At Trump’s Acceptance Speech

Turn down the volume for the 1st 5 minutes on Trump’s acceptance speech in which Mike Pence says all the right things. But please notice how his body language is underwhelming. He just won the political Super Bowl, but Pence’s gestures are less than enthusiastic. I have taught body language and I am telling that what we are seeing here is incongruent in terms of words and body language. Finally, notice when Pence and Trump come together, there is not love lost. Body language communicates 93% of all communication. And Pence’s body language is saying that he does not like Trump and he is not on board with Trump in any way, shape or form.

Others In the Independent Media Have Concerns

Almost a year ago I wrote that Mike Pence has a modern-day version of LBJ. I received stark criticism. However, I believe the 11 months that have followed, I have been vindicated and many of my colleagues in Independent Media have fallen into line with my views.

Alex Jones has questions about Pence. Many of the criticsms of Pence sound like the following: “…critics of the selection have blasted Pence as a globalist neocon who supports the Obama-backed Common Core scheme, sovereignty-destroying “free trade” regimes, unconstitutional wars, and other deeply unpopular policies, rather than the Constitution and liberty. Other opponents have blasted Pence’s surrender to extreme homosexual activists and corporate bullies last year demanding government aid in trampling religious liberty in Indiana…”

Many of my other colleagues have publicly noted the same (eg Dr. Ted Broer).

Every President needs and deserves steadfast loyalty from his Vice President. President Trump does not have that loyalty. And when one considers the awesome threat posed by the Deep State, Trump deserves and desperately needs loyalty from his inner circle and I believe that Pence is the fly in the ointment and the probably source of many leaks in the inner circle.

There Is No Trump Presidency Without Wikileaks and Pence Is An Avowed Oppenent

There are a number of factors that led to the election of Donald Trump. Among them would be the steadfast and aggressive support of the Independent Media and the data dump on Hillary Clinton by Wikileaks. Without Wikileaks, there is no Trump Presidency. Subsequently, without Wikileaks, there is Mike Pence Vice-Presidency, but don’t tell that to Pence.

Almost a year ago, Mike Pence said the following in a Fox interview“

“Trafficking in national security information, as is alleged WikiLeaks has done here, is a very serious offense,” “It represents a compromise of the security of the American people,” he said. “This president and this administration will take that very seriously and use the full force of the law and resources of the United States to hold all of those to account that were involved…” “If proven to be true and confirmed publicly, I can assure you that no resource will be spared in holding those [to] account that have leaked information that could well constitute a compromise of methods and a compromise of national security.”

Amazingly, Pence is defending, in effect, the criminal behaviors of Hillary Clinton, as exposed by Wikileaks. And what exactly is Wikileaks exposing that has Pence so upset. Wikileaks is revealing that Russian hacking has been initiated by the CIA. Wikileaks is demonstrating that the CIA is leaking confidential Trump administration material to the press in an attempt to defame the President and cause him to lose credibility with the Americna people. Wikileaks has taken on the role of whistleblower in order to protect the people of this country from the ongoing abuses of the Deep State.

Incredibly Pence is threatening the organization that may be most responsible for putting Trump in the White House. Pence is opposed to to exposing establishment criminality through whistle blowing. And with question, Pence is disloyal to this president and I fear he is just another LBJ waiting for his Dealy Plaza moment. I have never liked Pence and now I have something to hang my hat on.

Vice President Mike Pence, a complete globalist, through and through, has helped to push the world much closer to war.

The Pence Smoking Gun for Disloyalty

Can a Pence supporter step up and tell me why Pence has a Presidential PAC for 2020?

These stunning facts give rise to the fact that Trump’s biggest internal obstacle may prove to be Pence and his unbridled ambition to become the next President.

Is Pence Betting on Impeachment or Assassination?

In July of 2017, I revealed that Mike Pence had established, with the help of major, deep-pocketed donors had created Presidential PAC to be used to run for President in 2020 when I wrote the following:

…Vice-President Pence’s true colors are surfacing. I said it when he was selected for the VP spot. Pence is a globalist and a selfish opportunist. This fact is now being born out as he has started a PAC in order that he may run for President in 2020. The name of the PAC is the Great America Committee. Why would a Vice-President need his own PAC? This is not the Trump/Pence PAC, it is merely the Pence PAC and it unashamedly demonstrates Pence’s lack of support for Trump and his ideals as he is preparing to run for President in 2020. This should not be surprising as Pence should have already publicly defended his boss in the media when the revelations about Trump’s locker room talk surfaced during the campaign. Pence did not stand by Trump. He could have said something like “what would the country rather have, a man who engages in common locker room talk, or a woman who is a traitor to her country”? Crickets were chirping in the Pence camp.

In the same article, Trump’s disloyalty is on full display in a New York Times article which showed the donors behind the Pence PAC.

From the New York Times

“….The centerpiece of the effort is a string of dinners held every few weeks at the vice president’s official residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington. Mr. Pence and his wife, Karen, have presided over at least four such soirées, and more are in the works. Each has drawn roughly 30 to 40 guests, including a mix of wealthy donors such as the Chicago hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin and the brokerage firm founder Charles Schwab, as well as Republican fund-raisers and executives from companies like Dow Chemical and the military contractor United Technologies. The guests and their families collectively donated or helped raise millions of dollars to support the Trump-Pence ticket in 2016, and some are viewed in Republican finance circles as likely supporters for two new groups created to advocate for Mr. Trump, Mr. Pence, their legislative agenda and congressional allies. The dinner guest lists were curated in part by two of Mr. Pence’s closest advisers, who have also played important roles in starting the new political groups, America First Policies and America First Action. Mr. Pence has appeared at recent events outside his official residence with prospective donors to the groups.”

One might argue that Pence is raising money for Trump for the 2020 election. Then why is the money going into Pence’s PAC? Why does the VP need his own PAC? Pence is becoming a major liability to Trump. He is actively plotting to replace Trump in 2020 because, presumably, someone from the Deep State has indicated a change is coming.

Mike Pence: A Long-Standing Traitor to President Trump

This is contextual background information derived from a consistent pattern of behavior by the Vice-President, committed last year that should have the current President looking over his back and increasing his security.

Pence Is Endangering the Lives of Our Young Adults

Pence led a delegation of US officials to the Olympic Games in South Korea. Talking to someone President Trump might not have given an exclusive interview with NBC News, that the Maerican government was still not ruling out military options. He characterized the so-called tensions as rising across the Korea. This statement comes in stark opposition to actual reality as the two Koreas have initiated their own peace talks.

On the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, Pence said the United States would protect itself from North Korea by taking whatever “action is necessary to defend our homeland.” I remain uncertain as to what NK has done to threaten the United States.

“We’re going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens…Washington will make it crystal clear that our military, the Japanese self-defense forces, our allies here in South Korea, all of our allies across the region, are, are fully prepared to defend our nations and to take what is – action is necessary to defend our homeland. ” he told NBC.

Defend our homeland? The fact emerging from the Olympics with regard to the two Korean nations speaks to the opposite as South Korea and North Korea are setting up a meeting between the two nation’s leaders. Yet, Pence lied to NBC and said their South Korean allies are in complete agreement with US policy. That is obviously not true. The two Korean nations are coming to realize that they are a pawn in a much bigger game that will destroy both nations and they are signaling that they want nothing to do with it.

South Korea Is Not On Board with Washington Policy

Pence’s tough remarks stand in stark contrast with the most recent development in the relations between South Korea and its rival, the North, who are even setting up a meeting between their leaders.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has received a formal invitation from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to visit Pyongyang later this year. The invitation was delivered to him by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong. The invitation was delivered during a monumental meeting between North and South Korean government officials at South Korea’s presidential palace this past weekend.

South Korea’s Moon even made efforts to facilitate a meeting between North Korean and American officials in his country, but Pence passed up several opportunities during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

Pence said he did not snub the North Korean delegation at the Olympics. However, and according to multiple South Korean media reports, Pence deliberately came late to a VIP gatherings so he would not have to stand out of respect when North Korea’s delegration entered the Olympic forum. S0 much for South Korea standing with the United States.

For those of you who are parents of young adults who will be called to fight an die in the planned World War III, the South Korean government may prove to be your best friend and Pence did everything in his power to destroy the potential for peace during his visit.

Pence Is LBJ

Pence fits a very disturbing pattern of disloyalty and even potential dangers to President Trump. Here are my biggest and most immediate concerns:

Reagan was forced to take globalist George H. W. Bush as his running mate after his controversial “Trilateral Commission” comment. Reagan barely survived a Hinckley assassination attempt that would have left Bush in charge. JFK was blackmailed by J. Edgar Hoover and was forced to add the hated LBJ to the ticket. LBJ took over after JFK was killed and moved to conceal evidence connected to the assassination. Pence is a mismatch for Trump politically speaking. They don’t care for each other. I think you see where this is going.

If Trump deviates from the Korean script, is his life in danger? The answer to that question may not come from Pence, but it may land in the hands of the Chinese military and that will be the topic of the next part in this series.

