Max Keiser & Jeff Berwick: “Satoshi is a Prophet” Video – RT

TDC Note – Let’s see. A ghost is now being propped up as a “prophet”? But I’m the person with a problem?

Every week Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at all the scandal behind the financial news headlines. In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss ‘unreal’ inflows into ETFs and the highly dubious GDPNow estimates forecasting Reagan era like boomtimes. In the second half, Max interviews Jeff Berwick about the Anarchopulco and Cryptopulco conferences he will be hosting in Acapulco, Mexico.



Video Source

