Mass exodus from ‘Mad Max violence’ in Venezuela

Thousands of desperate Venezuelans are trying to enter Colombia through the border crossing of Cucuta

They are fleeing hunger, inflation and the political crisis threatening to engulf the South American country

Colombia – along with neighbour Brazil – has sent extra soldiers to patrol their porous border with Venezuela

The crisis shows no sign of easing and Colombian lawmakers are beginning to tighten their border controls

Thousands of desperate Venezuelans are trying to enter Colombia in a bid to escape the hunger and soaring crime rate caused by the spiralling economic crisis.

Incredible pictures show the mass exodus of refugees crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge trying to flee the political crisis threatening to engulf Venezuela.

Colombia – along with its neighbour Brazil – has sent extra soldiers to patrol their porous border with the country after officially taking in more than half a million migrants over the last six months of 2017.

The country is also tightening its border controls in a bid to stem the flow.

The dire economic conditions have led to lawlessness in parts of Venezuela’s capital Caracas, with truck drivers subjected to ‘Mad Max’ violence as looters target heavy goods vehicles carrying food.

