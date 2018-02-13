The Left is ABUSING the Rule of Law to Target Trump with Clinton/DNC Dossier Video – Judicial Watch

Why is there so much secrecy surrounding information about the Trump dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC? According to the Nunes memo from the House Intelligence Committee, it was used to justify spying on the Trump Team. In addition, Judicial Watch discovered documents revealing that the Obama State Department compiled an additional dossier on Trump for Senator Ben Cardin.

Did President Obama know about them? Apparently we are not allowed to ask questions about what his involvement may have been.

BONUS VIDEO

Susan Rice Unmasking Records Under Lock & Key at Obama Presidential Library



