IMF Chief Lagarde: Who is Doing What – Are They Properly Supervised

In the article cited below, CNN – so take it with a very large grain of salt – stated the following:

Lagarde said that the IMF is actively trying to prevent digital currencies from being used to launder money or finance terrorism. But she argued that regulators need to focus less on entities, and more on activities — who is doing what, and whether they’re properly licensed and supervised. Digital currencies have largely operated in a regulatory vacuum since bitcoin’s debut in 2009. But governments and central banks are starting to pay closer attention, warning investors about potential scams. Source

This, in my opinion, is even more important that what Lagarde says. What Lagarde says should always be part of the conversation as she is one of the global money-masters. “who is doing what” and are they “properly supervised”. WOW!! decentralized, anonymous, digital illusions are moving squarely into the camp of global digital enslavement. Just as we have been saying for the past several years and have been saying as loud as possible for the past year.

IMF Chief Lagarde: Global Cryptocurrency Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ by Wolfie Zhao – Coin Desk Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, has stated that international regulatory action on cryptocurrencies is “inevitable.” Lagarde, who is the managing director of the international organization that aims to foster global financial stability, said that the IMF’s concerns over cryptocurrencies stem largely from their potential use in illicit financial activities. In an interview with CNNMoney on Feb. 11, she said: “We are actively engaging in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. And that reinforces our determination to work on those two directions.” Lagarde further explained that the regulatory direction should be activity-based, focusing on “who is doing what, and whether they’re properly licensed and supervised.” While the new comments are largely in line with Lagarde’s already public views on cryptocurrency, it indicates the IMF may be moving to be more actively involved in preventing the illicit use of cryptocurrency. On multiple occasions, Lagarde has previously cautioned that cryptocurrencies should be taken seriously and called for global cooperation among worldwide regulators. And she is not alone in voicing concerns over use of cryptocurrency in cross-border financial crimes. According to an earlier report by CoinDesk, during the Davos World Economic Forum in late January, several worldwide leaders shared the same sentiment, including the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and the secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department Steven Mnuchin. And, just last week, senior officials from France and Germany called for the G20 group of nations to discuss cooperative action on cryptocurrencies ahead of a summit next month.

More proof that cryptocurrencies are nothing more than an assimilation tool. A tool to get people used to never using cash, having 100% of their information on the internet and becoming 100% dependent on being connected to the internet. Sounds a lot like the mark of the beast that has been discussed for the past 2,000 years. I’m not trying to turn the conversation because what the whole thing boils to is the only conversation that matters – are we free?

What about “global cooperation”? Another very serious phrase that is slipped into an article most people will completely overlook, We have already shown the bitcoin/crypto crowd pay zero attention to what the money-masters are doing or saying – not interested.

If we are not “properly supervised” that is about as far from free as one can get and combined with “global cooperation”, for me, it shows we need to take these types of words/phrases a lot more seriously. These words are not used in a casual form, they are intentionally used to paint the appropriate picture. It is our duty to root them out and shine the light on them. It is only you, a handful of people, that will be properly informed about what is actually happening and the rest will be “taken by surprise” when 5G quantum computing completely crushes all 1.200+ privately issued cryptos. The global banking cabal, BIS, World Bank and IMF have made it crystal clear the central banks and their underlings need to get busy developing a counter to these private cryptocurrrencies.

Previously, the IMF has advocated a balanced approach on cryptocurrency regulation. Christine Lagarde, managing director of the organization, said in September of 2017 that cryptocurrencies may give traditional government-issued currencies a “run for their money” and it is “not wise” to ignore them. She added that cryptocurrencies would bring “massive disruptions” and warned that central banks and financial services need to pay closer attention to the technology. Source

We have reported, multiple times, on the “massive disruptions” the global cabal sees developing. We agree if the cryptocurrency market is allowed to continue as it currently stands what will happen to currency and money? Do we really want 1,300 currencies or 5,000 currencies or does it make more sense to have a handful of strong currencies that are not privately owned, like Federal Reserve Notes, Yen and Euros? We would like to see the U.S. go back to Constitutional money/currency as described in the Constitution this would eliminate the need for cryptocurrencies altogether. Just asking, as the water is becoming very muddy and it seems the problem, reaction, solution crowd may have an open invitation with all the negative headlines and major issues popping up around the world.

