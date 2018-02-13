Gold and Silver Long-term Buy, Short-term Sell Signal by Jack Chan – Market Oracle

Technical analyst Jack Chan charts the latest movements in the gold and silver markets.

Our proprietary cycle indicator is down.



The gold sector is on a long-term buy signal. Long-term signals can last for months and years and are more suitable for investors holding for long term.



The gold sector is on a short-term sell signal. Short-term signals can last for days and weeks, and are more suitable for traders.



Speculation is in bull market values.



This is a massive bottoming pattern four years in the making.



Silver is on a long-term buy signal.



SLV is on a short-term sell signal, and short-term signals can last for days to weeks, more suitable for traders.



Data supports overall higher prices.

Summary

The precious metals sector is on a long-term buy signal. Short-term is on sell signals; a pullback is in progress. The cycle is down. COT data is supportive for overall higher metal prices. We are holding gold-related ETFs for long-term gain.

Jack Chan is the editor of simply profits at www.simplyprofits.org, established in 2006. Chan bought his first mining stock, Hoko Exploration, in 1979, and has been active in the markets for the past 37 years. Technical analysis has helped him filter out the noise and focus on the when, and leave the why to the fundamental analysts. His proprietary trading models have enabled him to identify the NASDAQ top in 2000, the new gold bull market in 2001, the stock market top in 2007, and the U.S. dollar bottom in 2011.

Disclosure:

1) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of Jack Chan and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. Jack Chan is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. Streetwise Reports was not involved in any aspect of the article preparation or editing so the author could speak independently about the sector. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports LLC for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article.

2) Jack Chan: We do not offer predictions or forecasts for the markets. What you see here is our simple trading model, which provides us the signals and set-ups to be either long, short, or in cash at any given time. Entry points and stops are provided in real time to subscribers, therefore, this update may not reflect our current positions in the markets. Trade at your own discretion. We also provide coverage to the major indexes and oil sector.

3) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

Charts courtesy of Jack Chan

Sharing is caring!