End of Bond Bubble Signals New Beginning for Gold | Rick Rule Video Silver Doctors

President of Sprott US Holdings tells Silver Doctors why he’s bearish on bonds and bullish on precious metals.

With the recent rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield, Rick Rule says the bond bull market could be at its end. A reversal in the bond market could be bad for most markets, including equities and real estate.

“For 40 years,” Rule explains, “the most important determinant in precious metals’ prices has been the strength – or at least the perception or strength – in the US Dollar, particularly the US Dollar as expressed by the interest rate on the US 10-year Treasury.” In other words, if the bond bull market is over, then the precious metal bull run is just beginning.

This year, Rule says he is more bullish on mining stocks than the physical metal.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!