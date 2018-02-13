The Economic Propaganda Begins, The Take Down Process Is In Progress (Video)
Barnes & Noble is going to cut staff after a terrible holiday season. Household debt is rising very quickly and surpasses the debt level in 2008, meanwhile the savings rate dips to it lowest level. Coats says the debt is unsustainable and the corporate media pushes the propaganda to set everything up for the take down of the US economy which will bring the global economy.