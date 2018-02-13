Declassified: Comey Had Secret Russia Meeting With Obama Amid “Unmaskings” from ZeroHedge

An odd email sent moments after the inauguration by former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, apparently to herself, describes a January 5, 2017 meeting between members of the U.S. intelligence community and President Obama, while Rice and the Obama were knee deep in “unmasking” the Trump team.

We also know from recently released text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

In her email, Rice very deliberately notes that President Obama “stressed his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“. and that Obama “stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective.”

Rice’s “CYA” email to herself is so bizarre in light of the fact that we now know the Trump-Russia investigation was anything but “by the book,” that Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) fired off a letter asking her just what in tarnation she knows.

Grassley/Graham release a partially redacted email sent by Susan Rice to herself on Jan. 20, 2017 — 15 minutes after Trump took office — detailing a Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting w Obama about Russian hacking: pic.twitter.com/QRnYTmOfXF — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 12, 2018

“It strikes us as odd that, among your activities in the final moments on the final day of the Obama administration, you would feel the need to send yourself such an unusual email purporting to document a conversation involving President Obama and his interactions with the FBI regarding the Trump/Russia investigation,” the two senators told Rice.

Comey

In addition to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, VP Joe Biden, Obama and Rice, the fifth participant in the Jan 5, 2017 meeting was none other than former FBI Director James Brien Comey Jr., also known as “Boyscoutish” Jim.

What’s notable about Comey’s attendance in the meeting is that it appears he misled Congress about his contact with President Obama.

