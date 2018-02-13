Chemtrail Poisoning: 3 Natural Herbs That Protect Against and Detox Your Body From Heavy Metals by Jeremiah Johnson – Ready Nutrition

ReadyNutrition Guys and Gals, undoubtedly you have all read articles that I wrote on several herbs that I recommended as a mainstay to help you fight disease and maintain good healthy systems. How many times have I figuratively jumped up and down to expound on the benefits of garlic? Well, garlic is back in the picture again, along with two other herbs. This time to help you to protect yourself against the chemtrails, and against the heavy metals you find in food, water, air, and virtually omnipresent throughout the home. In truth, we face a toxic array of chemicals: a labyrinth that is difficult to find an exit from. These herbs are the “clew” to give you a good start.

Chelation Therapy Could Be the Key

First, what is chelation therapy? It is a little-known and often misunderstood arena of holistic health care. It is a simple concept. Chelants are organic substances that (through the activity of ions) manage to bind themselves to metal ions, termed chelation; in so binding, chelation makes it possible for the metal to be excreted from the body.

Studies too numerous to count have found that chemtrails (those lovely, wispy, cloudlike-trails in the sky) produced by jet contrails) contain numerous chemicals and metals, especially Aluminum and Magnesium among others. These metals (when inhaled or ingested, such as when they settle on crops and fresh produce or penetrate the water supply) cause many different ailments in the body, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, and other associated degenerative disorders of the brain and its neuron complex.

We’re going to cover three herbs you can use to start out your medicinal arsenal to battle the intake of these metals, from whatever source they originate. Let’s do it!

3 Herbs That Protect Against Chemtrail Poisoning

Garlic (Allium sativa): Aww, you knew it was coming! Yes, JJ’s favorite…the greatest of all the herbal “broad spectrum” healers! Metals are no different: garlic does a number on them. Garlic chelates lead, mercury, and cadmium…major “pests” of metals found in water and food. It binds to them and effectively pulls them out of the body. Safe, not invasive, and inexpensive…be advised: the stuff you buy fresh in your grocery store is indeed excellent…soft-neck garlic possesses the greatest and strongest herbal medical potential. Cilantro (Coriandrum sativum): Oh, yeah, baby! Cilantro is another “big gun” for your arsenal. The herb neutralizes intercellular deposits of metals…those are metals that go into the cells. Cilantro changes the ionic charges of the metals, and this enables their grasp on the cells to be broken…where they pass into the urine. Mercury, lead, and aluminum are the ones that it acts upon the most. Chlorella (Chlorella regularis): The last batter up, for the winning home run! Yes, indeed, chlorella binds to the metals and takes them out of bone, brain, vital organs, and muscle to pass through and away from you. Chlorella is green algae that is unicellular that contains several types of chlorophyll. It is also high in protein (45% after it’s dehydrated), along with other nutrients. It is inexpensive and available in Wal-Mart as well as health food concerns.

So, what we have outlined are three that you can use immediately in the battle to detoxify yourself and reduce the amount of heavy metals in your system. I have recommended these because they are safe, effective, readily available, and not at all expensive. You can blend them into your diet effortlessly and get off to a flying start. If you research each one, you’ll find they have numerous other uses. They can be cultivated with ease (yes, even chlorella), and stocked up for your supplies. JJ out!

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats.

Source – Ready Nutrition

Sharing is caring!