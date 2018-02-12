World Needs to Wake Up to Who Soros Really Is – Nigel Farage from Sputnik News

TDC Note – Russia outlawed all Soros related NGO’s (Non – Governmental Organizations). NGO’s are typically “think tanks” or organizations that can and do influence government policies. The most notorious operated by Soros is Open Society.

####

Instead of digging into Donald Trump’s alleged “Russia ties,” the world would be better off focusing more on what billionaire political activist George Soros is doing, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, has said.

In comments broadcast by Fox News on Sunday, Farage said that even though Soros hasn’t done anything illegal, “nation-state democracies” should be concerned about the billions the 87-year-old financier has been spending worldwide for left-wing causes.

“We all need to wake up to who George Soros is and how big his [Open Society Foundations] organization is,” Farage warned.

“In an era when much of the media is obsessing about Russia collusion, [an] investigation is needed into exactly what Open Society has done,” he added.

Nigel Farage also accused the Hungarian-born Soros of funding organizations, which seek to overturn the British people’s vote for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, Fox News reported.

The New York-based George Soros has said he is proud to have donated £400,000 ($553,000) to an anti-Brexit campaign.

A former refugee from communist Hungary, who managed to make $1 billion as a currency speculator betting against the British pound on Black Wednesday, September 16, 1992, George Soros believes that the 2016 vote to leave the EU was a tragic mistake which was bound to weaken the United Kingdom.

“He doesn’t believe in what he calls ‘nationalism’ [or] what I call ‘nation-state democracy’,” Farage said, adding that Soros is in favor of open borders and “mass migration” in order to “get rid of the nation-state.”

More / Sputnik News>>>