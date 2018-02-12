Trump’s new food-stamps plan: A basket of U.S. food, direct to your doorstep from The Burning Platform

The White House budget proposal contains a new plan for reforming food stamps that would replace the current debit card-based system with one that directly provides American-grown foods to households.

It would radically remark the current program, which serves nearly 42 million people through what’s called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. While the White House budget as a whole has no chance of being adopted, the Trump administration has said that welfare reform will be something it plans to push this year through a Republican-held Congress.

The White House says the changes could save $214 billion over a decade.

“The Budget proposes to combine the traditional retail-based SNAP electronic benefit with the direct provision of nutritious and 100 percent American-grown USDA Foods to participating households. This cost-effective proposal maintains our commitment to helping needy families avoid hunger while generating substantial savings,” the budget said.

Households receiving $90 per month or more would get a portion in shelf-stable milk, ready to eat cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans and canned fruit, vegetables, and meat, poultry or fish. The remainder of the benefit would go onto the debit card for use at approved grocery stores.

The average monthly benefit per person was $125.79 last year. To be eligible for food stamps, the maximum gross monthly income is 130% of the federal poverty level, which for a single-person household is $12,140 and $16,460 for a household of two.

The White House adds that it wants to strengthen “the expectation for work among able-bodied adults and preserving the benefits for those most in need.”

The White House also aims to cap the federal match of administrative costs to states at the average costs per case, mandates the use of a real-time database to prevent duplicative participation across state lines, eliminates state performance bonuses and nutrition education grants and eliminates the minimum benefit for those who would otherwise qualify for less.

