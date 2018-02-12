Peppers, berries, leafy greens: What to eat to protect your brain from dementia, Parkinson’s by: Janine Acero – Natural News

Eating fruits and vegetables offer a wide range of vitamins and minerals — and just about every nutrient that is beneficial for overall health. So it’s no surprise that they can also decrease your risk of developing dementia later in life. However, particular fruits and vegetables are especially good at fighting off dementia, and they are some of the easiest to obtain.

Keep dementia at bay with these foods

While fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of nutrients in general, some of them contain particular compounds that can reduce the risk of dementia.

Fast facts about Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. It affects around 130,000 people in the U.K. alone, usually targeting those over 50 years old.

The disease is caused by the death of dopamine-producing brain cells, or nerve cells in a region of the brain that controls movement. The early stages are marked by hand tremors, speech changes, limb stiffness, impaired balance, difficulty walking and rigidity, which can progress into cognitive plights like depression and dementia. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but some drugs have been used to manage its symptoms.

Toxic pollutants in the environment can be a major driver for developing Parkinson’s disease, as they can build up in the food supply and affect consumers. For instance, poultry and tuna are leading sources of arsenic; dairy is the top source of lead; and seafood is a major source of mercury.

Minimizing your exposure to pesticides, heavy metals, dairy and other animal products may help prevent the development of this disease, and other health problems. For more stories on what foods are good sources of dementia-fighting nutrients, visit Fruits.newstoday.

