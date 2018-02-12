Nunes Will Probe X CIA Director John Brennan Video – Bill Still

House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes will be investigating the top bad guy outside the FBI circle of coup plotters next, former CIA Director John Brennan.

Director Brennan has decided that the best defense is a good offense and who knows better how to maintain the propaganda smoke and mirrors fest than the former head of the Obama CIA. Brennan just signed a fat contract as a “senior national security and intelligence analyst” at NBC News.

The Intel Committee will be investigating whether Brennan perjured himself on at least two different occasions during Congressional testimony.

According to investigator Paul Sperry, of RealClear Investigations, quoted an unnamed Congressional investigator:

“John Brennan did more than anyone to promulgate the dirty dossier. He politicized and effectively weaponized what was false intelligence against Trump.”



