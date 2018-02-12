Mad Max Road Looting of Food Shipments Solar Declines & Dark Ages Return (Video)
Mad Max Road Looting of Food Shipments Solar Declines & Dark Ages Return Video – Adapt 2030
TDC Note – See Venezuela: Welcome to the Apocalypse
####
With Venezuela descending into full chaos where the army now loots homes in search of food, you knew it was only a matter of time before truck robberies of food deliveries were next. The same occurred in the UK during the Maunder Minimum with grain shipments. Fastest solar activity decline in 9300 years, least amount amount of sunlight ever recorded in Europe and Russia, now the Maunder Minimum temperatures are beginning to match today’s anomalies globally.