John Rubino–Volatility Volatility Volatility

In just a few short months we’ve gone from a stock market that was almost completely devoid of fear to one that is driven by it. Just look at the volatility index, it went from 11 in December to over 50 last week. It’s settled down quite a bit, but it’s still around 27. If John is right, this trend will continue into the future and could mean big gains and losses too.



